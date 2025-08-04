Backyard Bonfires are Illegal in These 22 Massachusetts Towns

Summer is in full swing in Massachusetts and folks are outside enjoying the weather as much as they can before we slip into the fall season.

A staple of the summer season is of course the bonfire. When the sun goes down after a long summer day, there's nothing better than a gathering around the fire pit with friends, family, and perhaps a cold beverage.

There are a few regulations regarding backyard fire pits and bonfires in Massachusetts though which you can read about here, but basically, all fires need to be permitted, unless you're using them to cook.

However, there are some cities and towns in Massachusetts where having backyard fires or any kind is illegal. In most cases the ban is due to a condensed population and homes or buildings that are very close together.

According to mass.gov, there are 22 communities in Massachusetts where burning is prohibited at all times. Here's the list.

Massachusetts Cities and Towns Where Fire Pits, Bonfires, or Burning of Any Kind is Prohibited:

Arlington

Belmont

Boston

Brookline

Cambridge

Chelsea

Chicopee

Everett

Fall River

Holyoke

Lawrence

Lowell

Malden

Medford

New Bedford

Newton

Somerville

Springfield

Waltham

Watertown

West Springfield

Worcester

Your best bet before burning of any kind regardless of where in Massachusetts you live is to check state and local regulations.