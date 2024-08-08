Bad Weather Gives Way to Wild Massachusetts Beach Discovery

Massachusetts is a state deep-rooted in the history of our nation. From Paul Revere to the Boston Tea Party and everything in between, the timeline of our great nation's formation can be traced throughout Boston and eastern Massachusetts.

With a history that dates back to the early 1600s, it is no surprise that Massachusetts is home to some very, very old buildings, artifacts, and even homes. It's not uncommon in the greater Boston to come across families or businesses that still have ties to the early years of the state. In fact, Massachusetts has almost 200 historical designations with 57 of them located in Boston proper.

There is an abundance of historical discoveries that have already been made in our state but each day is an opportunity to find something new. Some weather that hit the state of Massachusetts earlier this year, uncovered something new.

Late in this year's winter season, around the second week of March, high winds hit Massachusetts and uncovered the site of a 115-year-old shipwreck bringing the historic wreckage to the surface on a North Shore beach.

A 50-feet piece of a schooner ship which historians say is known as the Ada K. Damon was recently exposed on Steep Hill Beach at the Crane Estate in Ipswich, Massachusetts.

According to Boston25 News, a portion of the shipwreck was likely revealed by the effects of the King Tide over the weekend, "A King Tide is a popular, non-scientific term people often use to describe exceptionally high tides that occur during a new or full moon, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration."