Crazy Ticket Prices At Gillette Stadium In Mass. for 2025

It never ceases to amaze me what people are willing to spend money on. I spent some time in new car sales for a bit back in the aughts and learned that if people see the value in something, they'll pay. Well, apparently people see the value in live shows. These prices are insane.

Gillette Stadium has announced some pretty great shows this year and the prices reflect that, especially Coldplay. The band announced back in October that they have just two more albums left in them before they retire.

Coldplay: July 15 and 16

"Music of the Spheres Tour" will be stopping at Gillette in Foxborough this summer for two shows and the cheap floor tickets are anywhere from $415 - $583. Average ticket prices anywhere else are cited above $1000 (resale). To be as fair, the production level on this tour is significant, plus the band is iconic.

Post Malone and Jelly Roll: May 31

These guys who both have released country and rap albums are heading to Massachusetts this summer as well. Prices are high for this show as well, not as bad as Coldplay, however. Average ticket prices for this concert are around $670 - $687.

Gillette Stadium 2025

The legendary AC/DC will be performing on May 4.

Kendrick Lamar and SZA who just did the Super bowl will be live on May 12.

The Weeknd will be playing on June 10 and 11.

George Strait, Chris Stapleton, and Parker McCollum on June 21.

Morgan Wallen will be playing two shows, Aug. 22 and 23.

