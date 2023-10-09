We're a few weeks out from Halloween and Massachusetts residents are stocking up on candy as children of all ages get ready to take to the streets.

Parents in Massachusetts and the rest of the country have always been warned to check children's Halloween candy for any kind of drugs or sharp objects, but there is one type of candy that could be even more dangerous to your children. In fact, this type of candy is illegal to hand out at trick-or-treat.

This Candy is Banned for Massachusetts Trick-or-Treat

Any candy or chocolate that contains over a certain amount of alcohol cannot be consumed by or served to minors.

Now I know what you might be thinking, candy and alcohol? Why would candy contain alcohol, but it's actually more common than you think, especially around the holidays. Small chocolates that contain booze, like the ones seen below, are a popular gift among adults.

Chocolates that contain alcohol are sold almost everywhere in the United States but in Massachusetts, it's illegal to sell any candy that contains more than 1% alcohol according to mass.gov. In fact, the law states that "whoever sells to a person any candy enclosing or containing liquid or syrup having more than one percent of alcohol shall be punished by a fine of not more than one hundred dollars."

The thought process behind the state regulations is pretty obvious, it's to keep adult products out of children's hands. Candy is often tempting to children (just like grown-ups) and the probability of them consuming alcohol by accident is pretty high.

