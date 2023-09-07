Barstool’s Dave Portnoy’s Only ’10’ Pizza Rating Was This Massachusetts Dive
Barstool's Dave Portnoy has been making headlines lately including his buy back of Barstool Sports and the Davis Sq. Somerville snafu including lots of foul language. YAAAAA.
One Bite is ferociously entertaining on the web. Being a pizza lover myself helps as well.
I grew up in Lynn, Massachusetts and Monte's on Eastern Ave. was and still is my jam, and I'm proud to say Portnoy's only ever '10' pizza rating. Bar pizza, baby!
I recommend Monte's chicken parm as well. It's bomb.
Here Are Massachusetts' Top Ten Pizza Shops According To Barstool's Dave Portnoy.
1. Monte's Pizza.
Located on Eastern Ave. in Lynn, this was Portnoy's only "10" ever. Now, this was an early review (back in 2015), so I don't know if that 10 rating would still hold up, but as for now, it still stands.
2. Frank Pepe Pizzeria Napoletana. Chestnut Hill.
Located on Boylston St. in Chestnut Hill, Portnoy's review was a 9.4.
3. Oath Pizza. Nantucket.
Located in Nantucket, Portnoy's rating was a 9.3.
4. Halftime Pizza.
Located on Causeway St. in Boston, Davey Pageviews review was a 9.2.
5. Rosie's Pizzeria.
Located on Pond St. in Braintree, Portnoy gave this place a 9.2.
6. Regina Pizzeria.
Located on Thatcher St. in Boston, (also a Saugus location), Portnoy rates it a 9.1.
7. Town Spa Pizza.
Located in Stoughton, El Prez rates this joint a 9.0.
8. Pino's Pizza.
Located on Beacon St. in Brighton, Davey rates this joint an 8.8.
9. Pi Pizzeria.
Located in W. Creek Rd. in Nantucket, El Prez loves this area and rates it an 8.6.
10. Cape Cod Cafe.
Located on Main St. in Brockton, Portnoy reviews this at an 8.5.
Information courtesy of onebitepizzarankings.com