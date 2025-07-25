Cory and Jordan from the Beacon Cinema stopped by the "Slater & Marjo In The Morning" radio show on Friday to promote this weekend's opening of The Fantastic Four: First Steps movie.

We did a ticket blitz for passes to the new movie all this week on the radio show and even gave away a giant collector's edition light up "Galactus" popcorn tub!

Upgrades Planned For Pittsfield's Beacon Cinema: New Seats, New Sign

Cory Jacobson, who owns Phoenix Theatres (the parent company to The Beacon), announced that the seats in all six of the Beacon's theaters will be replaced with brand new ones.

"I just cut a check the other day for new seats. The pleather was starting to wear, those existing seats are nearly 10 years old now". -Cory Jacobson

Phoenix Theatres took over the Beacon in 2018 and have made several upgrades including sound and adding a heating option to the seats.

His immediate plans included adding heated seats, a deep cleaning of all the carpets, walls etc, installing a new sound system, refurbishing the wood floors and placing a grand piano in the lobby. - from 2018

The new seats will remain the same size and offer amazing comfort. They are slated for an October install.

The outdoor signage will change as well, according to Jordan, a Beacon representative.

The existing sign has a red background with gold lettering, the new one will have a dark blue background with bigger open letters with illumination in the middle of each letter.

No word one when the signage will be changed.