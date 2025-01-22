Berkshire Humane Society Pet of the Week: Meet Niko

Every Wednesday at 8:30 we're joined by John Perreault, Executive Director of the Berkshire Humane Society to discuss all the happenings at their Barker Road facility, plus talk about their Pet of the Week.

This week's Pet of the Week is Niko, a spry and active 10-month-old male beagle mix. Niko has energy to spare, so he’ll need adopters with an active lifestyle who can keep up with his “on the go” nature.

Niko loves to run and according to the shelter kennel staff, his bouts of the “zoomies” are wild! This handsome boy is just an extremely playful boy who enjoys time cavorting in the outdoor pens, playing with toys, and having play sessions with other [female] dogs that match his activity level.

Niko would do best in a home with children aged 12+ because he can be a bit mouthy in typical youngster fashion and he can potentially live with female dogs. But, no cats or male dogs. This busy boy has hound tendencies and loves to follow scents, but doesn’t “baroo” like your normal hound. He does, however, exhibit a loud greeting towards other dogs, but only because he’s so excited to see them.

Niko would benefit from obedience classes to allow him to be the best version of himself and he’ll need additional help with his house training. If you have a go-getter attitude yourself and enjoy hiking and working with dogs who want to learn, you may just be the right match for this sweet boy who is looking for love in all the right places.

If you think you may be interested in adopting Niko, please reach out to the kennel staff at Berkshire Humane Society at (413)-447-7878 ext. 126 for more information.

In addition to Pet of the Week, Berkshire Humane Society also wants to remind folks that it's "National Train Your Dog Month". Check out their social media pages which are packed with tips and videos about training and their Family Dog School classes.