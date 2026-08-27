Bear Hunting Season is Coming to Massachusetts, Here’s What the EPO Wants You to Know

Massachusetts residents are no strangers to laws, rules, and regulations.

When it comes to what you can do, when you can do it, and where, and of course, how much it's going to cost you, folks who live in Massachusetts know there are always a fair amount of ordinances to abide by. Often times laws in Massachusetts can feel super restrictive, but the reality is many, if not most, of them, are here to benefit residents and the state as a whole.

One thing that is legal in Massachusetts is bear hunting, and the season is about to begin. Bear hunting, like most things, is not without regulations. As the season begins, officials from the Massachusetts Environmental Police (EPO) are reminding residents to the laws and practices in effect so that hunters everywhere an enjoy the season safely.

According to mass.gov, Massachusetts authorizes three distinct, regulated black bear hunting seasons between September 7 and December 12, with specific, restricted hunting implements for each. The first season begins after Labor Day, allowing rifles (.23+ caliber), muzzleloaders (.44-.775 caliber), handguns (.357/.40+ caliber), and archery.

The second season, coinciding with archery deer hunting, permits rifles, muzzleloaders, and archery gear, but prohibits handguns. The third season aligns with the shotgun deer season, restricting legal equipment to shotguns (10 gauge max), muzzleloaders, and archery gear. Archery equipment must have a minimum 40-pound draw weight.

In a recent social media post, the Massachusetts Environmental Police are reminding hunters to keep these important laws and safety tips in mind:

Bear Hunting Laws: Remove attractants early. All natural or artificial nutritive attractants or enticements, no matter how small, must be removed 10 days prior to the season opening.

Carry Your Permit: Hunters must have a valid bear permit in print and with them while hunting.

Tag Immediately: After harvest, the tag must be filled out and placed on the bear before it is moved.

Responsible Harvest & Safety: September can bring hot days, secure a butcher ahead of time and cool the meat quickly to ensure it can be consumed responsibly.

Network with farmers and landowners experiencing bear damage to crops or agriculture. This helps reduce property damage while increasing opportunities for a successful harvest.

Bear hunting is not only about tradition and opportunity, it’s about responsible stewardship of wildlife and respect for the communities we serve. Thank you for helping us keep Massachusetts’ woods and waters safe, sustainable, and productive. Follow the link below on updates to the new combined bear season this year. Massachusetts Environmental Police