Last year, it seemed like everywhere you looked, there were bears. I saw four of them in my backyard all at once, a mama and three cubs. In addition, I saw one on my way to work and on my way home from work. Plus, people were posting them all over social media. Bears just seem like an everyday part of our lives now in Berkskhire County.

I suppose it shouldn't be a surprise to see bears often. According to mass.gov, bears can be found in all of Western and Central Massachusetts. Though the numbers are from quite a few years ago, mass.gov reports that the bear population was last estimated in 2011 to be between 4,000 and 4,500 bears statewide.

How Do I Keep Bears Away from My Property?

If you have an issue with a bear returning to your property on numerous occasions, there's probably something on your property that is attracting the animal, perhaps food. Best practices of keeping nuisance bears away from your home include making sure all of your garbage containers are sealed tight or stored inside your home (I learned this the hard way). It's also a good idea to take bird feeders inside, as they can be an invitation for bears to come and feast. Keep your pets leashed and keep a close eye on them when they are outside. Don't keep them outdoors for extended periods of time.

If you cook outside, you'll want to make sure you clean the grill well before calling it a night. Make sure all excess food and food scraps are cleaned up and stored away in a tight container as well. If you're cooking inside, it's a good idea to keep the windows closed. Bears are regularly on the hunt for food.

When Will Bear Sightings Begin in Massachusetts?

As we're inching closer to spring, you may be wondering when you may see bears again. It can happen any time. Mass.gov states that bears exit their hibernation dens between February and mid-April. If you haven't done so yet, now is the time to be vigilant and prevent bears from entering and becoming a nuisance on your property using the previously mentioned tips and suggestions. You can get more bear prevention tips along with their behaviors, what to do if you encounter a bear, and more by going here.

