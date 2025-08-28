Beautiful Massachusetts Town Ranks #1 For Friendliest In U.S.

I don't know about you, fellow Massachusetts residents, but I happen to think this is pretty spectacular news! A recent survey has a beautifully quaint Massachusetts destination rated as the Most Welcoming Town in the U.S. for Newcomers.

Even better news, at least for those of us who live in the eastern end of the Bay State, is that the #1 town just happens to be in Berkshire County! Any guesses? You may be a resident of America's most welcoming town and not even know it.

ElectricityPrices.com recently surveyed 3,700 frequent travelers to determine the most welcoming cities in America for out-of-towners. And a favorite town right here in our own backyard was rated #1!

So, how does ElectricityPrices.com define "welcoming"? From their website:

...towns where warmth and friendliness are the cornerstones of the community - the types of places where newcomers can expect to be embraced with open arms, and where the essence of hospitality creates unforgettable experiences.

Which Berkshire County town do you think best fits that definition? Before we divulge that highly prized bit of information, let's look at the rest of the top 5 Most Welcoming Towns in the U.S. for Newcomers, according to ElectricityPrices.com's survey:

2. Winterset, Iowa

3. Elsah, Illinois

4. Fredericksburg, Texas

5. Bandon, Oregon

All beautiful, welcoming places on the map, I'm sure. However, there can only be one #1. Okay, I think we've dragged this out long enough. The #1 Most Welcoming Town in the U.S. for Newcomers is...

STOCKBRIDGE, MASSACHUSETTS!!!!!!! Again, from the website:

Known for its iconic Stockbridge Main Street at Christmas celebration, the town hosts a variety of community events that create a cozy and inclusive atmosphere.

The website goes on to say that the sense of belonging is palpable, making Stockbridge an ideal place to call home. Pretty awesome, right? Out of the 150 cities to make the list, Stockbridge is rated #1!

By the way, two other cities in the Commonwealth were rated as most welcoming in the United States. Rockport made the Top 20, coming in at #17, and Westport landed at #86.

When you have a free moment, take a look at the rest of the rankings by visiting ElectricityPrices.com's website here.

