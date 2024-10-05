3 Massachusetts Towns Among the 10 Most Beautiful in New England

Massachusetts is one of the most beautiful states you'll find in New England. From impressive architecture to being a prime destination for fall leaf peeping, the Bay State's beauty will dazzle you.

What are the Most Beautiful Towns in Massachusetts?

There are so many beautiful places to explore that it would be difficult to include them all on one list. Culture Trip recently released a list of the 10 most beautiful towns in New England and three Massachusetts towns made the list. Let's take a look.

Lenox

When it comes to small Massachusetts towns displaying its beautiful attributes no list would be complete without Lenox. The Lenox Apple Squeeze in the fall does a great job of showing off the town's beauty. Here's what Culture Trip had to say about this Massachusetts town.

Art lovers can find an excellent collection of American and European cubist art at the Frellinghuysen Morris House and Studio, and history buffs will enjoy the many fascinating museums that Lenox has to offer. Edith Wharton’s mansion, the Mount, is also a popular destination as it is one of the finest restored New England mansions from the Gilded Age.

Martha's Vineyard

It's no surprise that Martha's Vineyard made the list as it has become a summer destination for many travelers but the island's year-round population is growing too. In fact, it was stated in the 2023 Martha's Vineyard Commission report, the year-round population was 20,530, an increase from 16,460 in 2010. Here's what Culture Trip had to say about Martha's Vineyard.

There are six small towns here that each have their own charms and make Martha’s Vineyard a great destination to visit. The summer weather is pleasant, the scenery is incredible and the large range of activities available will keep you entertained.

Gloucester

An important center of the fishing industry and a popular summer destination, Gloucester landed on the list and why wouldn't it? The area is pure beauty. As a matter of fact, Gloucester's scenery, active fishing industry, and arts community have attracted and inspired painters since the early 19th century. Here's what Culture Trip had to say about Gloucester.

Gloucester is an easily accessible and delightful getaway. The waterfront is a main attraction with many opportunities for deep-sea fishing and whale watching. The historic lighthouses and spectacular beaches are also worth a visit.

