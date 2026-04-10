Once Popular Retailer Could Make a Big Return to Massachusetts

Massachusetts has experienced a tough few years for brick-and-mortar businesses. Many physical stores have closed due to a changing economy and the transition to online shopping. Some of those businesses have thrived with just online shopping, while others have called it quits altogether.

One retailer, home goods giant Bed Bath and Beyond, shuttered all physical locations following a Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing a few years ago. The store was experiencing mounting debt, declining sales, and was having a tough time competing with other retailers.

The closings were sad for me. My wife and I spent much of our time purchasing home goods in that store, and we really enjoyed our shopping experience, particularly at the Pittsfield and Holyoke stores. We loved shopping at Bed Bath and Beyond so much that we selected the retailer for our wedding registry.

If you're missing Bed Bath and Beyond, there's some good news. According to various online sources, the company has announced it is purchasing The Container Store and will rebrand locations as The Container Store / Bed Bath & Beyond.

Because these physical store sites are massive, there will be plenty of variety in the updated Bed Bath and Beyond stores.

While the company hasn't announced if any new physical locations will be in Massachusetts, there are three Container Stores in the Bay State, including Natick, Chestnut Hill, and Peabody.

You can follow along with the latest news from Bed Bath and Beyond by going here, and you can still shop at their online store. However, a physical store in Massachusetts would be welcomed by many. Hopefully, it comes to fruition.

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