Massachusetts residents have felt the effects of the 'Retail Apocalypse.' There have been many stores that have closed their doors over the past few years during and coming out of the pandemic including Christmas Tree Shops, Express, Ted Baker and the list is endless.

Get our free mobile app

Another retailer that fell under tough times and filed for bankruptcy last year was Bed Bath & Beyond. The retailer had a difficult time staying above water and ended up shutting down its brick and mortar stores along with its buybuy Baby stores.

I have fond memories of shopping at Bed Bath & Beyond as my wife and I had our wedding registry with the retailer. Over the years we purchased many household items from the Pittsfield and Holyoke locations. We even checked out the Braintree store on one occasion. It was hard to see Bed Bath & Beyond have to call it quits.

Is Bed Bath & Beyond Making a Massachusetts Comeback?

The U.S. Sun reports that there were rumors going around that Bed Bath & Beyond brick-and-mortar stores might make a comeback through Beyond Inc. but a spokesperson told the site that would not be the case. So Bed Bath and Beyond physical stores won't be returning to Massachusetts but there is a way that Bay State shoppers will still be able to purchase items from the beloved retailer.

Good News is on the Way for Bed Bath and Beyond Shoppers

The good news is Beyond Inc. is taking advantage of a new global licensing program that will help the company sell Bed Bath & Beyond branded textile goods through other retailers, including mass market, off-price, and online marketplaces according to The U.S. Sun. So all is not lost and you'll still have the opportunity to purchase Bed Bed and Beyond products. You can get more details by going here.

LOOK: 50 Beloved Retail Chains That No Longer Exist Stac ﻿ ker takes a look at 50 major retail chains that no longer exist and the reasons for their demise. Gallery Credit: Madison Troyer

LOOK: 15 formerly popular foods in America that are rarely eaten today Stacker researched the history of popular foods, from Jell-O salads to Salisbury steak, and highlighted 15 that are no longer widely consumed. Gallery Credit: Stacker