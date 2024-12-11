Beloved New England Retailer with 11 Massachusetts Locations Announces More Layoffs

There is a lot to love about living in Massachusetts. From its iconic Cape Cod beaches to the bustling Boston metro area to the peaceful hills of the Berkshires, there is something for everyone in Massachusetts.

Whether you were born and raised in Massachusetts, or are a transplant to the best state in New England, you know all it has to offer.

Massachusetts boasts a strong economy, affordable living, excellent public schools, and an overall high quality of life. The state has been highlighted as one of the best states to live in the U.S. several times, but publications like U.S. News and World Reports, Niche, and CBS News.

A strong economy depends on many factors, but one of the most important factors is a solid job market and one Massachusetts city was named one of the strongest local job markets in the nation.

According to a new study released by WalletHub that looked at the best cities to find a job, Boston, Massachusetts was named one of the strongest local job markets in the country, coming in 10th on the list.

On top of that, Forbes recently published a list of America’s Best Large Employers for 2024 and 18 Massachusetts-based companies made the list.

Beyond Massachusetts, a clothing retailer that has been an iconic symbol of New England for decades has announced some more major changes.

L.L. Bean, the outdoor clothing, equipment, and homeware company which long been a staple of New England residents, announced another round of layoffs yesterday.

A spokesperson for the company says the retailer is eliminating 50 to 75 employees at its corporate offices in Freeport, Maine. It's the second round of cuts announced this year after they laid off 46-part time employees in April to consolidate call center hours. All laid-off employees will receive severance packages.

L.L.Bean was founded in 1912 by Leon Leonwood Bean in Freeport, Maine where the company's headquarters are still located.

In Massachusetts, the online and catalog retailer still has 11 brick-and-mortar stores including Boston, Berlin, Burlington, Dedham, Hadley, Hanover, Mansfield, Mashpee, Millbury, Peabody, and Wareham.