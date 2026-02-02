Here’s when Will it Crack 30°F in Berkshire County

Berkshire County has been facing some tough, brutal, and downright frigid weather lately. While we had a big storm on Jan 25 and 26, the temperature is what's been getting to me. The below-0 nights and chilly days that haven't been much warmer are getting old. It seems like cold weather advisories are being issued on a regular basis lately.

The other thing about these frigid temperatures is that people don't want to leave their warm, comfy houses. I was floored recently when I went to pick up breakfast at a very popular diner in the Berkshires, and the parking lot was empty. I walked in and asked if the business was open today, and I was told it was. The gentleman said, "It's cold, and nobody wants to leave their houses." I could certainly understand that, but the visual was still shocking to me. I think most people are getting sick of the frigid weather and are ready for a change.

When Will it Crack 30°F in Berkshire County?

While winter is far from being over, I think many Berkshire County folks would be happy with 30-degree weather. That's reasonable and manageable, at least in my opinion. The question is "when will we see 30-degree temperatures in the Berkshires again?"

The good news is that eventhough we have to wait a little bit, a few weather sources, including AccuWeather, the National Weather Service, and the Time and Date website, are predicting that the Berkshires will see 29-30 degrees on Valentine's Day, February 14th. Feb 15th will also be right around 30, and then the days following the weekend are expected to be in the mid to upper 20s, with the last of the month (Feb 28) reaching around 35° for the high.

So this frigid, bogus weather won't hang around too much longer; we just have to wait it out. In the meantime, make sure you dress in layers and take advantage of your town's warming centers. Make sure you don't keep your pets outside for too long either. Go grab yourself a mug of hot chocolate and enjoy.

