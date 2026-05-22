Best Time of Day to Mow Your Lawn in the Berkshires

Berkshire County has seen a mix of spring and summer-like weather lately. Most of the time, it's been traditional-type spring weather, but we had a couple of hot days where the temperatures reached about 90.

One thing I can't understand is that in my neighborhood, I tend to see a lot of mowing activity from neighbors when it's really hot out and right in the middle of the day. For example, I witnessed a couple of my older neighbors mowing in the middle of the day this past Tuesday. Tuesday was a scorcher, but they were right out there, mowing away. I chose to mow on Thursday afternoon when it was cloudy and in the 60s, but that's me.

Obviously, many people are going to mow when they can fit it into their busy schedules. I prefer cooler temperatures, so that's what I use to base my decision when I'm going to handle the task. But according to experts, there is a time of the day that is better for lawn mowing compared to others.

When is the Best Time of Day to Mow in the Berkshires?

In a marthastewart.com article Craig Elworthy, founder of Lawnbright said that the best time of day to mow your lawn is late afternoon due to the grass being dry by that time, along with the sun not being as strong at that point in the day. Elworthy has more to say.

You never want to mow a wet lawn. It invites disease and can cause clumping underneath the mower deck. Your lawn will most likely be wet in the early morning from dew, so it's best to wait until later on. Direct sunlight, meanwhile, can stress freshly cut grass. Since cutting the grass already creates stress, it's best to avoid additional stressors. For most climates, sunlight won't be as intense in the late afternoon and early evening.

You can check out the entire article and get more lawn mowing tips by going here.

LOOK: Here's What Daily Life Looked Like in the 1970s, One Photo at a Time From neighborhood bike rides to washing the car, these photos capture daily life in the 1970s in all its comfortable, lived-in charm. Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz