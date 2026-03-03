Berkshire County Burger King Customers Encouraged to Call Fast Food Chain’s President: Here’s His Number

As food costs rise, many people are dining out less, but for the folks who do still dine out, particularly at Burger King, the fast food chain's president, Tom Curtis, is encouraging customers to call his personal phone number.

Get our free mobile app

Why is Burger King's President Giving His Phone Number Out to the Public?

Simply put, Tom wants your feedback. He wants to know what you like about the brand Burger King, what you don't like about it, and what can be improved. Tom wants to take that customer connection to the next level. Tom is also looking to attract younger consumers and to get families back into the Burger King restaurants. Tom feels like that by speaking with customers in a relaxed setting, he'll learn a lot about what people really want from the Burger King brand.

Is Tom Curtis Really Going to Take Your Feedback into Account? What's He Going to Do With it?

According to Tom, he and his team are taking all of the phone and text message feedback that he is receiving and are meeting regularly to study the comments, suggestions, and trends. Then, Tom and his team plan to let the public know what they can expect from the Burger King brand over time. So, yes, changes based on the feedback will be put into action to make the Burger King brand better than ever.

If You Call Tom Curtis' Phone Number What Will You Hear?

I called Tom's number this morning, and while I wasn't able to speak to him directly, the outgoing message from Tom indicated that I could leave a message, and it would be part of the feedback that he and his team are collecting. It makes sense that Tom can't answer every phone call with the high volumes of calls and texts he is currently receiving. Tom's number is (305) 874-0520.

Burger King has three locations in Berkshire County, including the following:

500 Pittsfield Rd - Lenox

29 First Street - Pittsfield

74 American Legion Dr - North Adams

LOOK: Top pizza chains in the US 30 biggest pizza chains in the country based on annual sales in 2023. Some are classic fast-food franchises, customizable and deliverable to our doorsteps in less than 60 minutes; others are brick-and-mortar family joints. To help you find your next slice, Stacker examined PMQ Pizza Magazine's 2025 Pizza Power report to round up thein the country based on annual sales in 2023. Some are classic fast-food franchises, customizable and deliverable to our doorsteps in less than 60 minutes; others are brick-and-mortar family joints. Gallery Credit: Stacker