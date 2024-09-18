Berkshire Humane Society Pet of the Week: Meet Sweetie Pie

Every Wednesday at 8:30 we're joined by John Perreault, Executive Director of the Berkshire Humane Society to discuss all the happenings at their Barker Road facility, plus talk about their Pet of the Week.

This week's Pet of the Week is Sweetie Pie! This shy but lovely five-year-old gray tiger with white domestic shorthair cat arrived at Berkshire Humane Society after his owner went into the hospital.

Because of Sweetie Pie's circumstances, shelter feline staff doesn’t have much background information on him, but feel once he's acclimated to life in a new home, he'll make a wonderful companion for someone.

Sweetie Pie did live indoors only, and other cats don't seem to bother him, so it's a possibility he may be able to go to a home with another cat. Due to his quiet nature, he would do best in a home without small children as they may overwhelm him.

If you have a nice perch facing a window where this sweet boy can watch the world go by, he just may be the cat for you!

If you're interested in adopting Sweetie Pie, please fill out a cat adoption application and speak directly with Berkshire Humane Society's feline staff at (413)-447-7878 ext. 124