Berkshire County School Delayed Openings for Wednesday, March 4 and More
Due to the slippery road conditions, a number of schools throughout Berkshire County are delayed today (Wednesday, 3/4).
- Berkshire Arts & Technology Charter Delayed 2 Hrs
- Berkshire Hills Regional SD Delayed 2 Hrs
- Berkshire Montessori School Delayed 2 Hrs
- Berkshire Waldorf School Delayed 2 Hrs
- Central Berkshire Regional SD Delayed 2 Hrs, No AM Pre-K
- Emma L. Miller Memorial School Delayed 2 Hrs
- Farmington River Regional SD Delayed 2 Hrs
- Hancock Regional SD Delayed 2 Hrs
- Hillcrest Academy Delayed 2 Hrs
- Hoosac Valley Regional SD Delayed 2 Hrs, No PreK Sessions
- Lee Public Schools Delayed 2 Hrs, No AM Pre-K, No Breakfast
- Lenox Public Schools Delayed 2 Hrs, No Breakfast -Morris School
- Mount Greylock Regional SD Delayed 2 Hrs
- North Adams Public Schools Delayed 2 Hrs, No AM Pre-K
- Pittsfield Public Schools Delayed 2 Hrs, No AM Pre-K
- Richmond Consolidated Delayed 2 Hrs, No Breakfast
- Southern Berkshire Regional SD Delayed 2 Hrs
- Elms College - Delayed opening (10:30am)
READ MORE: Berkshire County Burger King Customers Encouraged to Call Fast Food Chain's President: Here's His Number
Your winter watch is brought to you by J Smegal Roofing: Voted best roofer in the Berkshires...call 655-Roof to schedule snow removal or a free estimate.