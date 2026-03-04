Berkshire County School Delayed Openings for Wednesday, March 4 and More

Berkshire County School Delayed Openings for Wednesday, March 4 and More

onepony

Due to the slippery road conditions, a number of schools throughout Berkshire County are delayed today (Wednesday, 3/4).

  • Berkshire Arts & Technology Charter Delayed 2 Hrs
  • Berkshire Hills Regional SD Delayed 2 Hrs
  • Berkshire Montessori School Delayed 2 Hrs
  • Berkshire Waldorf School Delayed 2 Hrs
  • Central Berkshire Regional SD Delayed 2 Hrs, No AM Pre-K
  • Emma L. Miller Memorial School Delayed 2 Hrs
  • Farmington River Regional SD Delayed 2 Hrs
  • Hancock Regional SD Delayed 2 Hrs
  • Hillcrest Academy Delayed 2 Hrs
  • Hoosac Valley Regional SD Delayed 2 Hrs, No PreK Sessions
  • Lee Public Schools Delayed 2 Hrs, No AM Pre-K, No Breakfast
  • Lenox Public Schools Delayed 2 Hrs, No Breakfast -Morris School
  • Mount Greylock Regional SD Delayed 2 Hrs
  • North Adams Public Schools Delayed 2 Hrs, No AM Pre-K
  • Pittsfield Public Schools Delayed 2 Hrs, No AM Pre-K
  • Richmond Consolidated Delayed 2 Hrs, No Breakfast
  • Southern Berkshire Regional SD Delayed 2 Hrs
  • Elms College - Delayed opening (10:30am)

READ MORE: Berkshire County Burger King Customers Encouraged to Call Fast Food Chain's President: Here's His Number

Your winter watch is brought to you by J Smegal Roofing: Voted best roofer in the Berkshires...call 655-Roof to schedule snow removal or a free estimate.

KEEP READING: Get answers to 51 of the most frequently asked weather questions...

Filed Under: Berkshire County
Categories: Articles