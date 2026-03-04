Due to the slippery road conditions, a number of schools throughout Berkshire County are delayed today (Wednesday, 3/4).

Berkshire Arts & Technology Charter Delayed 2 Hrs

Berkshire Hills Regional SD Delayed 2 Hrs

Berkshire Montessori School Delayed 2 Hrs

Berkshire Waldorf School Delayed 2 Hrs

Central Berkshire Regional SD Delayed 2 Hrs, No AM Pre-K

Emma L. Miller Memorial School Delayed 2 Hrs

Farmington River Regional SD Delayed 2 Hrs

Hancock Regional SD Delayed 2 Hrs

Hillcrest Academy Delayed 2 Hrs

Hoosac Valley Regional SD Delayed 2 Hrs, No PreK Sessions

Lee Public Schools Delayed 2 Hrs, No AM Pre-K, No Breakfast

Lenox Public Schools Delayed 2 Hrs, No Breakfast -Morris School

Mount Greylock Regional SD Delayed 2 Hrs

North Adams Public Schools Delayed 2 Hrs, No AM Pre-K

Pittsfield Public Schools Delayed 2 Hrs, No AM Pre-K

Richmond Consolidated Delayed 2 Hrs, No Breakfast

Southern Berkshire Regional SD Delayed 2 Hrs

Elms College - Delayed opening (10:30am)

READ MORE: Berkshire County Burger King Customers Encouraged to Call Fast Food Chain's President: Here's His Number

Your winter watch is brought to you by J Smegal Roofing: Voted best roofer in the Berkshires...call 655-Roof to schedule snow removal or a free estimate.