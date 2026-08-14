2:30 of Pure Berkshire Bliss (Video)

Berkshire County is one of Massachusetts' most beautiful areas. The Berkshires are the poster child for farm-to-table dining, rolling hills, open spaces, and mountainous backdrops. When it comes to fall foliage and leaf-peeping season, Berkshire County is right up there with some of the best.

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Tourists and Locals Alike Love Berkshire County

It's no surprise that locals stay put in the Berkshires for many years while many tourists flock to the area. Just think about all of the New York and city folks that beelined to the county during the pandemic. The Berkshires have always been a big destination for tourists, and many of them have turned into second homeowners thanks to the county's beauty, safety, and serenity.

Sometimes a Reminder is Needed

Being a lifelong Berkshire resident, I feel like I take living in the county for granted. I don't always appreciate what someone with fresh eyes and a fresh perspective appreciates. Because of this, I try to get out and explore new areas of the county I've never visited.

Experience the Beauty of the Berkshires

Speaking of getting a new, fresh perspective of the Berkshires, you'll find some videos on YouTube of tourists and natives exploring and touring the area. While I enjoy someone else's experience of the area, there's one YouTube video that features drone footage set to laid-back music of some of the most beautiful areas of the county, and this does the trick for me.

The Drone Video of the Berkshires is a Quick View and Just the Break You Need from Your Busy Day

The drone footage particularly features the areas of Pittsfield, Lenox, Stockbridge, and Dalton. If you have never visited Berkshire County, this video may change your mind. If you haven't visited the Berkshires in a while, this video may have you coming back sooner than you expected. If you're like me, this video may serve as a reminder of the beauty that surrounds us 24/7. If anything, this video will give you a peaceful time-out from the hustle and bustle of your busy day, and who doesn't welcome that?

I love the fact that most, if not all, of this video was taken during the winter season. Seeing the waterfalls side-by-side with snow and ice is absolute serenity. Are you feeling relaxed?

LOOK: 25 must-visit hidden gems from across the US From secret gardens to underground caves, Stacker compiled a list of 25 must-visit hidden gems from across the United States using travel guides, news articles, and company websites. Gallery Credit: Abby Monteil