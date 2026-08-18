Fireworks Will Be in and Near the Berkshires in Early September (2 Locations)

It's hard to believe that summer vacation is almost over. In less than a couple of weeks, the kids will be back in school, and summer will be just a memory.

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But There Are Still Plenty of Summer Activities to Do in Berkshire County in Early September

One of the many nice things about Berkshire County is that late summer tends to be beautiful in the area, and you can still take advantage of many summer activities like fishing, biking, hiking, and even swimming in some cases. Just because it's back to school doesn't mean the beautiful Berkshire weather comes to an end. After all, the summer season lasts through Monday, September 21.

READ MORE: Here's the Cost for a Ticket to the Cummington Fair 2026

There Will Be Two Fireworks Displays in Early September. One of Those is in the Berkshires

Another activity that will be available to check out after August ends is fireworks, and you'll be able to view a few fireworks events locally. According to Mass.gov, there will be fireworks on Sargent Road in East Otis on Fri. Sept. 4 at 9 pm. That will be a great opportunity for the kids and the whole family to experience since it's not a school night.

The Other Fireworks Display Will be at the Columbia County Fair

If you plan on attending the Columbia County Fair in New York this year, you probably already know that there will be plenty of entertainment, including live music, DJs, a demolition derby, magic shows, truck pulls, and much more. If you're thirsty for more fireworks, the Columbia County Fair will have a fireworks show on Wednesday, Sept. 2 at 9 pm.

READ MORE: Items Banned from the Columbia County Fair

The fair's website states the following:

In celebration of America’s 250th birthday, the Columbia County Fair proudly presents a spectacular fireworks display on Opening Night at 9 PM. Enjoy a brilliant burst of color lighting up the skies above the fairgrounds and beyond as we celebrate our nation’s history, community, and spirit together.

You can get more information about the Columbia County Fair, including ticket information, by going here.

Items Banned from the Columbia County Fair The following items are banned from the Columbia County Fair. For item exceptions, check the Columbia County Fair's official website. Gallery Credit: Jesse Stewart, Townsquare Media

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