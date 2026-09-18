Berkshire County Burger Chains Offering Up Free Cheeseburgers Today

Today is National Cheeseburger Day. Well, there's a nice way to kick off the weekend. There's no doubt that Americans love cheeseburgers. How much do they love them? According to USA Today, Americans eat an average of 20 cheeseburgers per person when dining out each year, adding up to roughly 6.9 billion restaurant-ordered cheeseburgers. That's a lot of beef.

Many restaurants are celebrating National Cheeseburger Day with deals and freebies, and a few of those chains are in Berkshire County. So who is offering freebies locally? According to USA Today, these chains have deals and freebies going on today (9/18).

Burger King

Get a free bacon cheeseburger with a $3 minimum purchase. Deal available via the Royal Perks loyalty program.

McDonald's

Members of the MyMcDonald's Rewards loyalty program can get a free double cheeseburger with a minimum purchase of $1. The reward is available in the McDonald's app.

Five Guys

Buy one burger, get one free. The burger must be of equal or lesser value.

rez-art cheeseburger and fries on plate served with beer at restaurant

Looks like I'll have to save some room for one of these deals today.

McDonald's has six locations in Berkshire County, including the following:

Pittsfield: 445 W Housatonic St

Pittsfield: 61 Cheshire Rd

North Adams: 17 Union St

Adams: 2 Commercial St

Great Barrington: 302 Stockbridge Rd

Lee: 245 Housatonic St (or West Stockbridge Rd area)

Burger King has three locations in Berkshire County, including the following:

Pittsfield: Burger King at 29 First St

Lenox: Burger King at 500 Pittsfield Rd

North Adams: Burger King at 74 American Legion Dr

There is one Five Guys location in Berkshire County

660 Merrill Rd, Pittsfield, MA 01201 (in the Stop & Shop Plaza)

However you celebrate National Cheeseburger Day today, I hope it's a tasty time for you.

LOOK: 20 Discontinued McDonald's Menu Items You'll Never See Again Discontinued McDonald's items tell the story of eight decades of quiet experiments, from a pizza that took too long to cook to a lobster roll that never made financial sense. Some disappeared overnight with no explanation, others were cut to streamline operations, and a few became cultural phenomena long after they were gone. Gallery Credit: Stacker