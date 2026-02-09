One thing I would like to accomplish this year is actually use my garage for what it's meant for, parking my vehicle. I have so much stuff in my garage that there's not enough room for my car. From lawnmowers to my snowblower, just too many items are taking up space. What I really need is a shed for all of these items.

When I was a kid growing up in northern Berkshire County, I remember my dad had the garage filled with 4-5 lawnmowers, some worked, others were junk, and some didn't work, but he kept them for parts. He also had a lot of tools that were rusted out and a stack of newspapers and boxes in the corners of the garage. It looked more like a storage area for junk than a garage.

The list below mentions that one of the items dads had in their garages back in the day was that project car. My neighbor had a project Mustang that seemed like it had been a work in progress for years. It never seemed like he was getting closer to having the vehicle road-ready. It just became a trophy or fixture in his garage. Then there was one neighbor who had those cheap lawn chairs; most of us had at least one of those. He also had a box of magazines in his garage, and let me tell you this, they weren't of the Sports Illustrated kind.

There were a lot of amazing, junky, and head-scratching items in our garages back in the day, and I bet some Berkshire County families to this day still have some of these items in their garages. How many items on this list are in your garage right now?

LOOKS: Things you'd likely see in an awesomely '80s garage From scandalous bikini calendars to your dad's AMC Gremlin, '80s garages were a treasure trove of adventure, good fun, and sometimes downright danger.

Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz