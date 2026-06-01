Berkshire County Homeowners Will Experience Japanese Beetles on Their Properties Soon

Summer will be in full swing soon and Berkshire County folks will continue to make their properties look stunning for the upcoming season especially the 4th of July weekend but one thing that can make your yard work efforts a bit more difficult is nature's pests. Whether it's deer messing up your garden, bears knocking down bird feeders, or chipmunks burrowing holes in your lawn, it can be frustrating battling these pests in order to keep your yard looking glorious.

Japanese Beetles Will be Active Soon

This pest usually emerges from the ground in late June/early July and is active through August and in some cases September. These insects will be a pain in the you know where when it comes to keeping up a healthy-looking yard.

Types of Damage Caused by Japanese Beetles

Here's what the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) says about the Japanese Beetle and their destructive habits.

The Japanese beetle (Popillia japonica) is a destructive turf, grass, and plant pest. Beneath the soil, growing grubs gnaw on grass roots causing turf to brown and die. Adult beetles feed on more than 300 ornamental and agricultural plants. They chew large, irregular holes between leaf veins, which makes the leaves resemble a piece of lace. Japanese beetles spread naturally or when people unknowingly move infested plants, sod, or soil.

A few ways to prevent the pest according to the USDA include the following:

Keep your trees and plants healthy; diseased and poorly nourished trees and plants are susceptible to beetle attacks.

Plant beetle-resistant trees and plants.

Purchase plants from treated, reputable locations.

You can get more details on how to combat Japanese Beetles, what to look for and more by going here.

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