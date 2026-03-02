Temps in the 60s on the Way for Berkshire County, Here’s When

It's officially March, but cold temperatures keep clinging on. Sure, it's still technically winter, but we were teased with a mild Saturday this past weekend, and then on Sunday, we were back in the 30s. This is why I never divide my clothing up into seasons; I keep everything out and ready to go, as the temperatures can be erratic in Berkshire County.

Most people are ready for winter to be over. The only folks I want to see winter continue for are those who work at and run ski resorts; otherwise, I am with team spring. This week we'll have a few days in the low to mid-30s and a few days in the 40s. So, we'll be feeling that in between winter and spring weather.

Spring is Around the Corner for the Berkshires as Reflected by the Upcoming Clock Change

One sign that spring is around the corner is that we turn the clocks forward by one hour this Sunday morning (March 8) at 2 am. Make sure you set your clock forward one hour this Saturday evening before you go to bed so you won't be all messed up come Sunday morning. In addition, the weather will be kind of a sign that spring is on the way. According to various weather services, including the National Weather Service, AccuWeather, and the Weather Channel, Berkshire County can expect temperatures in the low 60s on Tuesday, March 10, with temperatures around 65 on Wednesday, March 11.

The Mild Days Won't be Forever in Berkshire County

These mild days will be short-lived, and they aren't expected to be overly sunny. The temperature is expected to fall back into the 40s and 30s by Thursday, March 12. I'll take a couple of 60-degree days in March. Plus, the below 0 low temperatures will be out of here as well. I'm good with that. How about you?

