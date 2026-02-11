From Pittsfield to Lanesborough: The 10 Most Populated Spots in the Berkshires

Berkshire County - our beautiful home - has about 128,700 residents as of recent 2024–2025 estimates. A quiet, hilly region famous for its arts, outdoors, and small-town charm, if you know, you know.

Unlike densely packed eastern Mass., where I grew up, the Berkshires features one dominant urban hub (Pittsfield) and is surrounded by a cluster of smaller communities, many facing gradual population decline from aging demographics and migration trends.

It is not like this back east!

Here are the top 10 most populated towns based on the latest reliable data, primarily from the 2020 Census with adjustments from sources like Data Commons, World Population Review, and U.S. Census estimates through 2024:

Pittsfield (about 43,000 people) — This is our biggest town and the main spot for everything. I love the different quadrants, the restaurants, and how it's the heart of the county.

North Adams (around 13,000 people) — Up north, it's famous for the cool MASS MoCA art museum. It's got that old factory town feel but with lots of creative energy now.

Adams (about 8,000 people) — A cozy town right near Mount Greylock, our state's tallest mountain. Great for hiking and feeling like home.

Williamstown (about 7,500 people) — This one's super pretty with Williams College. The art museums and college events make it feel smart and lively.

Great Barrington (around 7,000 to 7,800 people) — Down south, it's fun with yummy farm food, cool shops downtown, and even its own hospital. Lots of visitors come here!

Dalton (about 6,300 people) — They make the paper for U.S. money here. It's got nice schools and feels like a regular neighborhood.

Lee (around 5,800 people) — Right off the highway, so it's easy to get to. Cute downtown and close to big music spots.

Lenox (about 5,000 people) — Fancy old houses from long ago, and Tanglewood where the Boston Symphony plays in summer. So elegant!

Cheshire (around 3,200 people) — Quiet and nice with lakes and walking trails. Wells Road is the best spot!

Lanesborough (about 3,000 people) — Super peaceful near Pontoosuc Lake. Perfect if you just want to relax and enjoy nature. Two major routes run through Lanesborough, 7 & 8!