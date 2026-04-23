Relay for Life of Berkshire County 2026; Here’s When and Where

Berkshire County's annual Relay for Life event is back this year and will be taking place inside Monument Mountain Regional High School in Great Barrington on Saturday, June 27, from 12 pm - 9 pm.

Why is the Event Being Held Inside?

You may recall a few years ago, when Relay for Life was held outdoors at Monument, a microburst storm came through around 2 pm and destroyed the event. Last year, the event was held inside the school, and it worked out well, so the same idea will repeat for this year. I recently spoke with Relay Event Lead, Ray Gardino, and he mentioned that not having to worry about the weather takes a whole lot of stress away from the event.

What Can People Expect at Relay for Life? What's on the Agenda?

In that same interview with Ray Gardino, he stated the following regarding the day's agenda.

We're going to start off at noon with our survivor and caregiver lap and then there's a variety of things that will go on throughout the day. Our relay teams will be doing some fundraising. We'll also have some live music that will be playing in the auditorium. As this goes on throughout the day, there will be different raffles and, of course, the golf ball drop later in the afternoon, which is a fundraiser. We'll conclude in the evening with our luminaria ceremony and then our silent lap, which should be around 8:30 pm/9:00 pm.

Where Can I Get More Information on This Year's Event?

You can learn more about this year's Berkshire County Relay for Life event, including how to form or join a team, by contacting Ray Gardino via email at: ray.gardino@yahoo.com or by calling Ray at (413) 717-2592.

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