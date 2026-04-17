Berkshire County Sheriff’s Office is Once Again Alerting the Public of an Ongoing Scam

Scams continue to penetrate Berkshire County, and the Berkshire County Sheriff's Office is again alerting the community regarding an ongoing scam.

This time around, residents are getting phone calls from people who claim to be employees with the Berkshire County Sheriff's Office. In this particular case, the Sergeant that the scammer is claiming to be doesn't even exist.

The purpose behind these calls is to get you to give the scammers money. That's usually the case; the con artists either want your money, identity, or both.

Here's the actual post that was published on the Berkshire County Sheriff's Office Facebook Page:

Attention Berkshire County residents:

We have received multiple reports from community members regarding scam phone calls claiming to be from our office. The caller states that there is a warrant for the individual’s arrest and that it can be cleared with a payment. Some individuals have also reported coming to our office due to these calls.

The phone number being used is 413-400-8428, and the caller identifies themselves as “Sergeant Walker.”

Please be advised:

• We do not have a Sergeant Walker on staff.

• This phone number is not associated with our office.

• We would never call you to notify you of a warrant or request payment over the phone. Law enforcement would address such matters in person.

If you receive a call from this number, do not engage; simply let it go to voicemail or hang up. Stay safe and remain vigilant.

Berkshire County Sheriff's Office via Facebook Berkshire County Sheriff's Office via Facebook loading...

This isn't the first scam warning from the Berkshire County Sheriff's Office. There have been a few scams from callers claiming to be employees with the Berkshire County Sheriff's Office over the past month. The office has published these scam incidents as a way to alert and inform the public. Those scams include a missed jury duty scam and a scam where the caller claims to be Deputy Davis. Deputy Davis isn't even a staff member for the Berkshire County Sheriff's Office. You can check out those posts below.

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Berkshire County Sheriff's Office via Facebook Berkshire County Sheriff's Office via Facebook loading...

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