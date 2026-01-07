Winter Watch: Berkshire County School Delays Wednesday, January 7, 2026

Winter Watch: Berkshire County School Delays Wednesday, January 7, 2026

UPDATE: Several districts have switched from a two hour delay to a closure. The list below was last updated 8:15 am.

Berkshire County school delays for Wednesday, January 7, 2026.

Berkshire Arts & Technology CharterClosed
Berkshire Community CollegeDelayed 2 Hrs, BCC delayed 2 hours. Staff should report by 10am Paterson open at 10am
Berkshire Country Day SchoolDelayed 2 Hrs
Berkshire Hills Regional SDDelayed 2 Hrs
Berkshire Montessori SchoolDelayed 2 Hrs
Berkshire Waldorf SchoolDelayed 2 Hrs
Central Berkshire Regional SDClosed
Clarksburg ElementaryClosed
Elder Services of Berkshire CountyOpen, Agency office open. No home delivered or Congregate meals
Emma L. Miller Memorial SchoolClosed
Farmington River Regional SDDelayed, No Breakfast, No PM Pre-K
Florida ElementaryClosed
Hancock Regional SDClosed
Head Start @ BraytonDelayed 2 Hrs
Head Start @ ConteDelayed 2 Hrs
Hillcrest AcademyDelayed 2 Hrs
Hoosac Valley Regional SDClosed
Lee Public SchoolsClosed 
Lenox Public SchoolsClosed
Mount Greylock Regional SDClosed
North Adams Public SchoolsClosed
Pine Cobble SchoolClosed
Pittsfield Public SchoolsClosed
Richmond ConsolidatedClosed, No Aft-Sch Pgm, No PM Activities, No Trans
Southern Berkshire Regional SDDelayed 2 Hrs
The forecast is calling for freezing rain during Wednesday mornings commute in 3 of our 5 towns. In the interest of safety, there will be a 2 hour delay on Wednesday, January 7th, 2026. Buses will run, doors will open, and faculty, staff and students should plan to arrive two hours later than on a normal day.
