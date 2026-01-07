Winter Watch: Berkshire County School Delays Wednesday, January 7, 2026
UPDATE: Several districts have switched from a two hour delay to a closure. The list below was last updated 8:15 am.
Berkshire County school delays for Wednesday, January 7, 2026.
|Berkshire Arts & Technology Charter
|Closed
|Berkshire Community College
|Delayed 2 Hrs, BCC delayed 2 hours. Staff should report by 10am Paterson open at 10am
|Berkshire Country Day School
|Delayed 2 Hrs
|Berkshire Hills Regional SD
|Delayed 2 Hrs
|Berkshire Montessori School
|Delayed 2 Hrs
|Berkshire Waldorf School
|Delayed 2 Hrs
|Central Berkshire Regional SD
|Closed
|Clarksburg Elementary
|Closed
|Elder Services of Berkshire County
|Open, Agency office open. No home delivered or Congregate meals
|Emma L. Miller Memorial School
|Closed
|Farmington River Regional SD
|Delayed, No Breakfast, No PM Pre-K
|Florida Elementary
|Closed
|Hancock Regional SD
|Closed
|Head Start @ Brayton
|Delayed 2 Hrs
|Head Start @ Conte
|Delayed 2 Hrs
|Hillcrest Academy
|Delayed 2 Hrs
|Hoosac Valley Regional SD
|Closed
|Lee Public Schools
|Closed
|Lenox Public Schools
|Closed
|Mount Greylock Regional SD
|Closed
|North Adams Public Schools
|Closed
|Pine Cobble School
|Closed
|Pittsfield Public Schools
|Closed
|Richmond Consolidated
|Closed, No Aft-Sch Pgm, No PM Activities, No Trans
|Southern Berkshire Regional SD
|Delayed 2 Hrs
The forecast is calling for freezing rain during Wednesday mornings commute in 3 of our 5 towns. In the interest of safety, there will be a 2 hour delay on Wednesday, January 7th, 2026. Buses will run, doors will open, and faculty, staff and students should plan to arrive two hours later than on a normal day.