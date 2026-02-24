More Snow is Coming for Berkshire County Midweek But How Much?

Berkshire County is still digging out from the most recent snowstorm that started overnight Sunday and lasted through mid Monday. Schools and municipal buildings throughout the county were closed on Monday, and the BRTA suspended service operations. In addition, Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey declared a State of Emergency, which was lifted late Monday afternoon/early Monday evening.

Get our free mobile app

Berkshire County Was Spared from What Was Originally Supposed to Be a Bigger Storm

While Berkshire County received a decent amount of snow on Monday, the snow totals turned out to be less than expected. That’s because the center of the storm was on a track farther east and south than forecasters, including the National Weather Service, initially predicted.

Still, residents had to spend time digging out while others are currently getting their driveways cleaned up. Parking restrictions were enacted in many areas throughout the Berkshires so plow trucks could get the streets cleaned up for safe travel.

READ MORE: Movies Filmed in Berkshire County

It's still very much winter in Berkshire County, and more snow is in the forecast for the immediate future, but nothing like what we just experienced. According to the National Weather Service, there will be some snow overnight Tuesday into Wednesday, roughly 1-2 inches, with another inch or two before 2 pm Wednesday. At that point, the snow could change to a rain/snow mix.

READ MORE: Baby Names Banned in Massachusetts

At this point, there aren't any weather advisories or warnings on the books, so while we may get a little snow, you'll be able to catch up on snow removal duties on your property without worrying about another big storm walloping your driveway.

KEEP READING: Get answers to 51 of the most frequently asked weather questions...