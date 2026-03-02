Berkshire County residents should pay extra attention to the texts they are receiving espeically if it's from someone you don't know, as there is a money-stealing scam going around.

The Berkshire County Sheriff's Office posted on its Facebook page a text message scam that its staff members received over the weekend. Here's what the actual post says.

The Berkshire County Sheriff’s Office wants to make the community aware of a text message scam that was received by members of our staff today. Residents may receive a message claiming that money is owed and directing them to click a link or scan a QR code to make a payment. Do NOT respond to these messages and do NOT scan the QR code. This is a very common scam. If you legitimately owed money for any official matter, you would receive formal notification through the mail, not through a random text message. Please remain vigilant and help protect others by sharing this information. If you have any questions or believe you may have been targeted, contact your local police department. Stay safe and always verify before you act.

Note the part of the post that states, "If you legitimately owed money for any official matter, you would receive formal notification through the mail, not through a random text message." This is a way for the scammers to gain access to your personal information, steal your identity, and your money. It's always important to do a gut check. If a phone call, text message, or email doesn't seem right, it probably isn't, and you should always err on the side of caution.

In addition to reporting scams to your local police department, you can also report scams and fraud to the Federal Trade Commission by calling (877) 382-4357 or going here.

