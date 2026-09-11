2 Berkshire County Towns Named Best MA Towns for a Two-Day Recharge

Sometimes you just need a brief refresher from the everyday routine. Stress from the workplace can take a toll both physically and emotionally. In some cases, you don't necessarily need a one- or two-week vacation, but a couple of days away can make all the difference. There are two Berkshire County towns that are perfect for a two-day getaway.

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World Atlas named the 8-best towns in Massachusetts for a two-day recharge, and Berkshire County showed up not once but twice on the list. So which towns made the list?

Stockbridge was one of the Berkshire towns that made the list, with World Atlas recommending the Norman Rockwell Museum and the Red Lion Inn. If Stockbridge is one town you want to visit for a few days, come during the 37th annual Main Street Stockbridge at Christmas event. You will experience a true New England winter setting. This year's dates for the annual tradition are December 5 and 6. You can get full event details here.

The other Berkshire County town World Atlas recommends for a quick two-day recharge is Lenox. The article naturally highlights Tangelwood and The Mount, but you may want to make your weekend visit this September, as the popular Lenox Apple Squeeze will be hitting the town. The event will be on Saturday, Sept. 26, from 10 a.m. to 5 pm in downtown Lenox.

According to the Lenox Chamber of Commerce, attendees can indulge in classic fall treats including warm apple cider donuts, freshly popped kettle corn, local maple treats, hot cider slushies, pumpkin baked goods, and seasonal ice cream. Food vendors will also serve up hearty fare like artisan sausages, authentic Indian cuisine, burgers and hot dogs, smoothies, and acai bowls. There will also be plenty of shopping opportunities, live music, and more. Find more details here. You can view all of the Massachusetts towns that made World Atlas' list by going here.

Offbeat adventures: Travel to the coolest hidden wonders in every U.S. state Fuel your offbeat travel dreams. Stacker found the coolest hidden wonders in all 50 U.S. states (plus D.C.) using data from Atlas Obscura

[WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter private or abandoned property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing.] Gallery Credit: Sandi Hemmerlein