Here are the Labor Day Hours for Berkshire Walmart Stores

The Berkshire summer has been moving along swiftly. This week and last have been rather comfortable...not too hot and not too cool. In addition, the rain hasn't been very frequent. It's a good balance of wet and nice days.

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Berkshire County Youth Are Heading Back to School Soon

Another sign that summer vacation is winding down is that many youth around Berkshire County and surrounding areas will be starting or returning to school next week or the week after. Where did summer go?

READ MORE: Best Berkshire County Schools Ranked for 2026

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Some Berkshire County Families Want to Get in One More Summer Celebration This Labor Day Weekend

This means students will return to school before Labor Day, which falls on Monday, Sept. 7. Still, there will be plenty of families who want to get one last summer celebration in before it's time to truly buckle down and focus on fall. Some families may choose to hit the beach, visit family, experience thrills at an amusement park, or host or attend a backyard picnic. The options are limitless.

I like the backyard Labor Day picnics. Hot dogs, hamburgers, and chili are usually served up by my wife and yours truly. It's also an excuse for me to use the grill, which is always a fun pastime. I just wish I had more time to take advantage of using it, but I digress.

If You Need Last-Minute Products for Your Labor Day Celebration, Walmart Has Your Back

If you purchase your Labor Day picnic products at Walmart, the good news is both Berkshire County Walmart stores, which are in Pittsfield and North Adams, will be open with regular store hours on Labor Day from 6 a.m. to 11 a.m. So if you need to grab some last-minute items on Sept. 7, you'll be in luck (as long as the item isn't sold out). Whatever you do this Labor Day weekend, I hope it's a good one for you. You deserve the fun, rest, and relaxation.

10 Meats That are Illegal to BBQ in Massachusetts You can grill many meats in Massachusetts but not these ones. Gallery Credit: Jesse Stewart