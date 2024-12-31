Berkshire Humane Society Pet of the Week: Meet Stella

Every Wednesday at 8:30 we're joined by John Perreault, Executive Director of the Berkshire Humane Society to discuss all the happenings at their Barker Road facility, plus talk about their Pet of the Week.

This week's Pet of the Week is Stella a 7-month-old Australian shepherd mix who is looking for a forever family. This sweet, soft lady arrived at Berkshire Humane Society with her sister when their previous owners could no longer care for them.

In her prior home, Stella wasn't trained to walk on a leash and had no social interaction with anyone but her people and her sister. Therefore, she will require adopters willing to provide her with the proper training and social skills she needs to thrive. Stella has done wonderfully with her house training and consistently keeps her kennel area tidy.

Because Stella is fearful of many things, including loud noises, walking through tight spaces, being grabbed at, and sudden movements, a home with children aged 10+ would be ideal for her. Supervised visits with younger children may be OK. It’s possible Stella could go home with another dog, pending a successful dog introduction, especially since she’s integrated well in playgroups with a few of the other shelter dogs.

Overall, Stella would benefit from a patient owner who is keen on helping her work on basic obedience skills and taking things slow. Some of Stella’s favorite activities are snuggling with her humans, going for walks outside, playing in the fenced pens, and relaxing in the sunshine.

If you think Stella would be a good fit, please reach out to the kennel staff at Berkshire Humane Society at (413)-447-7878 ext. 126 for more information on how to meet her and potentially take her home! Stella has been patiently waiting for a home since October 29th.