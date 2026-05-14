Sheriff’s Office Warning of Latest Phone Scam Emanating from Small Western Massachusetts Town

One Western Massachusetts Sheriff's Department is warning people about the latest scam targeting local residents.

Massachusetts is full of a lot of really good people, unfortunately, there are still some bad ones out there as well. In an age where people have access to others in so many ways, coupled with ever-growing technology, scams are on the rise.

According to CNBC, there has been a 61% increase in attacks and scams over the past year, and each year, these methods become increasingly sophisticated. The news outlet reports that last year, consumers lost an estimated $5.8 billion to fraud.

Phone Scam Targeting Berkshire County, Massachusetts Uses Cummington Phone Number

In a post to social media, the Berkshire County Sheriff's Office is warning residents of the last phone scam plaguing citizens.

The department has received multiple reports from community members regarding scam phone calls claiming to be from their office. The caller states that there is a warrant for the individual’s arrest and that it can be cleared with a payment totaling $1,000.00. The phone number these scam calls appears to originate from Cummington, Massachusetts, and the caller identifies themselves as “Lieutenant Turner.” Berkshire County Sheriff's Office shared the following information: • We do not have a Lieutenant Turner on staff. • This phone number is not associated with our office. • We would never call you to notify you of a warrant or request payment over the phone. Law enforcement would address such matters in person. If you receive a call like this, simply hang up and do not provide any personal or financial information. Please stay safe and remain vigilant, and consider sharing this post to help spread awareness throughout the community.