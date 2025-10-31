It's been a major concern across the country, in Massachusetts, and in Berkshire County. SNAP benefits expire this Saturday, November 1, leaving millions upon millions without the funds needed for food. With the funds expiring, many organizations and businesses are scrambling to lend a hand where they can for folks who may end up struggling without the SNAP funds.

Berkshire Mountain Bakery is Hosting a Dine to Donate Event on Halloween (10/31) for Those Whose SNAP Benefits are Set to Expire

One such business that is lending support is Berkshire Mountain Bakery in Housatonic. The company is holding a Dine to Donate fundraiser today through 7 pm this evening (10/31). Here are some details about today's Dine to Donate via an email sent to us by Dennis Lodice, Director of Berkshire Mountain Bakery in Housatonic:

Halloween is typically one of our busiest days of the year, and this year with it being on a Friday we are expecting a record day. Help us give back to our Berkshire friends and neighbors by getting the word out about our Dine to Donate at Berkshire Mountain Bakery tomorrow, October 31st. All day from 8AM - 7PM a portion of sales will be donated to Berkshire Ag Ventures SNAP Matching program.

Where to Get More Information About Berkshire Mountain Bakery's Dine to Donate Event

Just to be clear, a portion of today's sales will go towards helping local families, whose SNAP benefits are on hold during the government shutdown. For more information on today's Dine to Donate at Berkshire Mountain Bakery, call (413) 274-3412 or go here.

