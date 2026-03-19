Our Townsquare Media Berkshire online auction is in full force, but will be ending soon. The bidding and buying began on Saturday, March 14, at 9 am and will conclude this Saturday, March 21, at 7 pm.

With the spring season upon us and home improvement projects in the air, many items in this auction are perfect for that project you've been waiting to tackle.

If you need a new roof, JSmegal Roofing offers a full roof replacement you can bid on now (place your bid here).

Maybe you have been putting off replacing those old windows that are not very energy efficient; Thermo Expert to the rescue. The company is offering 12 Standard Double Hung National Vinyl, Sunrise Windows, which you can bid on here.

Your dream of owning a zero-turn mower just in time for the spring and summer season can come true as we have one in the auction courtesy of H.D. Reynolds. It's an Ariens IKON ONYX 52 Kawasaki Zero Turn Mower, and you can bid on it right here.

If you plan on hosting family and friends this spring and summer for outdoor cookouts, maybe it's time to update that old, tired grill for a new one. We have you covered in that area as well. John's Building Supply has a certificate in this auction for a Weber Genesis SA-E-325 3-Burner Grill. You want a shot at getting this grill? Place your bid now right here.

Do you have a nice pickup truck? Well, it's time to protect the bed liner with a certificate for a Bullet Spray-On Bed Liner from East Coast Refinishing. You can bid on this item right here.

Plus, there are many more items, and the nice thing is that not a single one goes for full retail value. There are also many Buy It Now items, including the restaurant certificates and concert tickets. There are so many items in this auction that you need to check out the entire list by going here. Just a reminder, the auction ends this Saturday at 7 pm. Happy bidding and happy buying.

LOOK: 25 Everyday Objects From the 1980s You Totally Forgot About From kitchen gadgets to clunky electronics and classroom staples, the 1980s were packed with unforgettable everyday objects. Scroll through and see how many of these totally normal ’80s staples you remember. Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz