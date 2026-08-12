Western Massachusetts Orchard Named Best Apple Picking in the State

Berkshire County, Massachusetts, is arguably the most stunning part of the state this time of year. Vibrant fall foliage colors cloak the western Massachusetts mountains, providing jaw dropping views for residents and visitors alike.

The Berkshires are also peppered with places to pick apples on a crisp fall day. Whether enjoyed fresh off the branch or taken home to make a homemade pie, a day of picking apples is a fall must. And let's not forget about those freshly made cider donuts.

One Richmond, MA orchard has made a list of the ten most charming places in the entire state to pick your apples, compiled by popular tourism and lifestyle website Only in Your State. Located at 575 Swamp Road, Bartlett's Orchard has been a longstanding fall Berkshire landmark, but now the rest of the state knows it as well, with its number six ranking on the list. Here's what they had to say.