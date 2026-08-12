Western Massachusetts Orchard Named Best Apple Picking in the State
Massachusetts residents want to hold onto summer for as long as they can, but the fall season is right around the corner.
While it's a bummer to see the summer season start to fade away, fall is one of the most beautiful times of year to live in or visit Massachusetts. While the autumn season doesn't officially start until September 22, Halloween items are already starting to hit the shelves, and traditional pumpkin items are making appearances on menus everywhere.
50 Most Popular Chain Restaurants in America
YouGov investigated the most popular dining brands in the country, and Stacker compiled the list to give readers context on the findings. Read on to look through America's vast and divergent variety of restaurants—maybe you'll even find a favorite or two.
Gallery Credit: Paul Feinstein