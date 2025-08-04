Over the past few years, Massachusetts has ranked well or, in some cases, has been named the best state for education and raising a family, so it's no surprise that the Bay State would be named the best state to have a baby.

Massachusetts Named Best State to Have a Baby for 2025

According to WalletHub, Massachusetts is the best state to have a baby in 2025. Why is this? According to the site, Massachusetts has the third-lowest infant mortality rate in the country and the eighth-lowest maternal mortality rate. It also has the best neonatal hospitals in the country (for premature births or babies with health problems). Massachusetts has the sixth-lowest share of households with infants or toddlers experiencing food insecurity, and the second-highest share of children under three years old with all seven recommended vaccines.

Massachusetts Also Has the Best Leave Policies for Newborn Children

WalletHub also notes that parents in Massachusetts benefit from the best leave policies in the nation after the birth of a child. I can speak from personal experience that Massachusetts was good to me and my wife when we had our daughter five years ago. I can speak from the leave point of view as it wasn't a hassle to get time off to spend time with my newborn and my wife.

Massachusetts Receives an Excellent Overall Score for Having a Baby

As you can imagine, Massachusetts scored very well for being the best state to have a baby. The total score from WalletHub for the Bay State was 73.64 (the highest score on the list). Massachusetts also scored well for health care (1), baby friendliness (2), and family friendliness (1).

Where are the Best Places to Raise a Family in Massachusetts in 2025?

To break things down even more, Niche named the best places to raise a family in Massachusetts in 2025, and the top three include Wayland (#3), Brookline (#2), and Lexington (#1). You can get more details and view WalletHub's methodology by going here.