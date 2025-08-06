USA Today Names This Massachusetts Bar Best in America

Massachusetts is home to numerous fantastic restaurants, making it challenging to pick a favorite. From delicious farm-to-table food in the Berkshire hills to some of the best Italian food outside of Italy in Boston's North End and everything in between, Massachusetts is chock-full of culinary greatness.

Besides awesome restaurants, Massachusetts also boasts some of the best BARS in the country. In fact, the Bay State has quite a history with alcohol. Historians agree that bars in Massachusetts are about as old as the state itself. Early settlers wasted no time setting up local taverns, even before schoolhouses in some cases.

Massachusetts is home to what are believed to be the oldest bars in the United States, like the Green Dragon Tavern, which dates back to 1654, or Warren Tavern in Charlestown, which was the first building the town erected after the British burned the whole town during the Battle of Bunker Hill in June of 1775.

Since the country's inception, the bar business in Massachusetts has continued to boom. In 2023, the state was home to 828 bars and 1,645 beer, wine, and liquor stores, so needless to say there are plenty of choices.

Recently, USA Today published an article highlighting the 29 Best Bars in America, chosen by USA Today Network journalists. Only one Massachusetts bar made the list.

This Boston, Massachusetts bar Was Named One of the Best in America

Carrie Nation Cocktail Club in the Beacon Hill neighborhood of Boston opened in 2013, fully embraces a Prohibition era vibe, from its Victorian decor to its second "speakeasy bar" hidden within the main bar. Its menus include the classics, like the Vesper cocktail, the espresso martini but also delicious eats like grilled oysters, and a 24-ounce steak for two.