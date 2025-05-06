Only ONE Massachusetts Bar Made List of Best in North America

Massachusetts is filled with so many fantastic restaurants that it's hard to pick a favorite. From delicious farm-to-table food in the Berkshire hills to some of the best Italian food outside of Italy in Boston's North End and everything in between, Massachusetts is chock-full of culinary greatness.

Besides awesome restaurants, Massachusetts also boasts some of the best BARS in the country. In fact, Bay State has quite a history with alcohol. Historians agree that bars in Massachusetts are about as old as the state itself. Early settlers wasted no time setting up local taverns, even before schoolhouses in some cases.

Massachusetts is home to what are believed to be the oldest bars in the United States, like the Green Dragon Tavern, which dates back to 1654, or Warren Tavern in Charlestown which was the first building the town erected after the British burned the whole town during the Battle of Bunker Hill in June of 1775.

Since the country's inception, the bar business in Massachusetts has continued to boom. In 2023, the state was home to 828 bars and 1,645 beer, wine, and liquor stores, so needless to say there are plenty of choices.

Recently, Travel + Leisure published an article highlighting the 100 best bars in North America, and to our surprise, only ONE Massachusetts bar made the list.

This Massachusetts Bar Named One of the Best Bars in North America

The only bar in Massachusetts to be featured in the 100 Best Bars in North America came in at number 81. Located in Boston, Equal Measures was the sole representative of the Bay State in the recent ranking.

On its website, the bar describes itself as a contemporary bar that features highly innovative cocktails with an emphasis on seasonality and sustainability.

Our cocktail menu is both a nod to the classics and an exploration of seasonality and unique ingredients. You’ll discover local draft and packaged beers and a thought-provoking wine program, alongside a selection of small bites designed to complement the beverage offerings.

The popular bar is part of the ES Hospitality Group, which is the parent company of the iconic Eastern Standard, which is located just down the hall from Equal Measure.