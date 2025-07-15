Cahoon Hollow Beach, located along the rugged coastline of Cape Cod, Massachusetts, is the state’s top surfing spot. Make sure you watch "Point Break" on the way to this beach this summer!

Known for its colossal waves and surf culture, this hidden gem in Wellfleet draws surfers from across New England and beyond.

The beach’s prime location on Nantucket Sound exposes it to big Atlantic storm systems, generating waves that often reach heights of 8 to 12 feet, with rare swells pushing beyond 15 feet during peak storm seasons! Unlike other regional beaches, Cahoon’s offshore sandbars and shallow shelf make for huge wave height and create long, rideable "breaks".

The Top Spot To Surf In Mass.

Cahoon Hollow Beach (Wellfleet): Cahoon Hollow Beach is famous for its massive waves and is a popular spot for experienced surfers. It’s also home to the Wellfleet Beachcomber, a well-known beach bar where surfers can relax after a session in the water. -saliburybeachmass.com

Alcohol Ban: Thru Sept. 10

Cahoon is a popular spot for surf, sun, and fun, but this began in 2023 due to uncontrollable behavior.

Cahoon Hollow Beach in Wellfleet, Massachusetts has announced it will be enforcing an alcohol ban this summer. According to information from the town, the new rules are part of an effort to cut down on "drunken visitors and other problematic issues that have surfaced in recent years." -yahoo.com

Other Beaches in MA with big waves

Nantucket (many)

Martha's Vineyard (many)

Scituate

Plum Island

Salisbury Beach

Ipswich

Gloucester

Lynn

Nahant

Manchester By The Sea

Experts caution surfers and big wave lovers that water is very powerful and to enjoy safely.