Best Berkshire County Schools Ranked for 2026

Berkshire County students and school staff alike are gearing up for another school year. Many kids will be returning to school in late August, while others will be entering school for the first time.

If you are new to the area or are thinking about moving your family to Berkshire County, you'll obviously want to move to an area that you can afford, offers a variety of things to do, isn't too far away from stores, but maybe most importantly offers good quality schools for your children. Whether your kids are in elementary, middle, or high school, you'll want to be in a district with a school that is known for offering a solid education and isn't struggling to stay proficient, especially in math and reading.

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Which Berkshire County Schools Lead the Way in Math and Reading?

According to the Public School Review website, these are the best schools in Berkshire County based on math and reading proficiency. We have included the list's top 10 schools.

Top 10 Best Schools in Berkshire County for 2026 The rankings are based on Math and Reading Proficiency Gallery Credit: Jesse Stewart, Townsquare Media

According to Public School Review, Berkshire County, MA public schools have an average math proficiency score of 34% (versus the Massachusetts public school average of 43%), and a reading proficiency score of 41% (versus the 45% statewide average). Schools in Berkshire County have an average ranking of 5/10, which is in the bottom 50% of Massachusetts public schools.

You can see the entire list along with other factors that make up the rankings, including student-teacher ratios, minority enrollment, and more, by going here.

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