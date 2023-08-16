Massachusetts is a fantastic vacation destination for folks traveling from all over the world, but also for residents who opt for a road trip in their home state. While Massachusetts is certainly most known for the capital city of Boston, and the world-famous beaches and islands of Cape Cod, there is a hidden gem many folks don't know about all the way on the opposite end of the state. The Berkshires of Massachusetts.

The Berkshires are known throughout the world as a top New England travel destination. Visitors from all over travel to our tiny corner of the world year-round to enjoy its natural beauty, cultural hubs, and culinary scene.

Berkshire County has been featured as a travel destination in notable publications like Vogue, Travel & Leisure, Forbes Travel, Food & Wine, Smithsonian, and several times by the international travel authority, Condé Nast.

In June of this year, bestowed a new honor on a Western Massachusetts favorite.

What Location in Massachusetts is The Best to Celebrate Your Milestone Birthday?

Condé Nast recently compiled a list of the "11 Best Places to Go for Your Birthday: Mark major milestones in the perfect destination whether you're turning 21 or 80". On that list, which included worldwide travel destinations like Paris, Naples, and The Galagos Islands, the travel publication named The Berkshires as the best place to celebrate your 60th birthday.

60th birthday: The Berkshires

By this age you know the importance of taking time for yourself. At the Kripalu Center for Yoga & Health in Western Massachusetts’ Berkshires, no yoga experience is required to partake in a Zen retreat. Instead, choose your own adventure at the 100-acre hilltop property overlooking Lake Mahkeenac: taking a reflective walk through the meditation garden or communing with nature on a network of surrounding wooded trails; observing presentations about ancestral healing or creative expression; and tucking into healthy legume- and veggie-centric meals at the Ayurveda-inflected Buddha Bar.