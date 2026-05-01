Popular Breakfast Spot Named Best Breakfast Burrito in Massachusetts

Massachusetts is known for a lot of things. Its pivotal role in the country's history, some of the best colleges and universities in the world, spectacular landscapes from mountains to beaches, and in recent years the culinary scene has emerged as one of the best in the country.

Massachusetts, as a whole, but specifically Boston, has become a food mecca for chefs and diners alike. Local foodies and those visiting the area have a wide variety of culinary choices, from fresh seafood to classic Italian, and Asian cuisine to Indian, even West African and Egyptian delicacies are all represented throughout the capital city.

Those who have experienced the greatness of the North End's Italian eateries or the world-class Korean cuisine in Allston know that Massachusetts' capital city has a culinary scene that rivals Los Angeles and New York.

While everyone has their favorites, we can all agree that breakfast is the best way to start the day. One recent travel blog has named a Massachusetts restaurant the home of the best breakfast burrito in the state.

Massachusetts Eatery Home to Best Breakfast Burrito in the State

Only in Your State recently highlighted a Dedham, Massachusetts restaurant who they claim has the best breakfast burrito in the Commonwealth. The travel and lifestyle website said The Friendly Toast, located at 680 Legacy Place in Dedham has the best breaky in the state, lead by their most popular item, the breakfast burrito.

There are three different types to choose from. The original breakfast burrito (my favorite) is overflowing with black beans, scrambled eggs, poblano corn, chipotle sauce, and pico de gallo. Or you can opt for Meg's American Burrito, made up of scrambled eggs, bacon, American cheese, and topped with everything bagel aioli. Both burritos are rolled into flour tortillas and come with a side of unforgettable jumbo cheddar tater tots. A third option is the Vegan Breakfast Burrito, which is wrapped in a gluten-free tortilla and is filled with vegan sausage, vegan cheese, tofu, black beans, corn, and avocado. Only in Your State

The Friendly Toast also has locations in Boston, Burlington, Cambridge, Chestnut Hill, Danvers, and North Andover, in addition to some in Maine and New Hampshire.