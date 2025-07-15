Six Massachusetts Restaurants Make List of 100 Best Brunch Spots in America

Massachusetts is known for a lot of things. Its pivotal role in the country's history, some of the best colleges and universities in the world, spectacular landscapes from mountains to beaches, and in recent years the culinary scene has emerged as one of the best in the country.

Massachusetts, as a whole, but specifically Boston, has become a food mecca for chefs and diners alike. Local foodies and those visiting the area have a wide variety of culinary choices, from fresh seafood to classic Italian, and Asian cuisine to Indian, even West African and Egyptian delicacies are all represented throughout the capital city.

Those who have experienced the greatness of the North End's Italian eateries or the world-class Korean cuisine in Allston know that Massachusetts' capital city has a culinary scene that rivals Los Angeles and New York.

Everyone knows the best way to start your day is with a great breakfast, and what can make breakfast even better? Combining it with lunch, of course. That's right, we're talking about brunch.

Six Massachusetts Restaurants Make List of Best Brunch in the United States

Last year, Open Table used diner metrics and over 14 million diner reviews to narrow down the best brunch spots in the country and compiled a list of the 100 Best Brunch Restaurants in America. Not one, but six Massachusetts eateries made the list.

Brassica Kitchen – Boston

Ledger Restaurant & Bar – Salem

Moonshine 152 – Boston

Prima – Boston

Silver Dove Afternoon Tea – Boston

Waverly Kitchen and Bar – Boston