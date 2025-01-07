The Best Budget Chocolate Bar is Sold in Massachusetts

Massachusetts is one healthy state. As a matter of fact, it was revealed in a 2024 study that Massachusetts is the number one state with the healthiest population. Cities and areas like Newton, Boston, and Nantucket County all stand out when it comes to healthy living. Still, with the Bay State boasting the 'healthy population' title, some folks want to improve their health.

It's a new year and many people have goals including eating healthier and exercising as some of their New Year's resolutions. Coming off the Christmas holiday I'm trying to improve my eating. I've spent much of my life bouncing back and forth losing and gaining weight. My issue tends to be that I have to hit rock bottom before I make that change.

Now that the holidays are in the rearview mirror, I'm giving it another college try and I'm making some small but reasonable adjustments to my diet. There's nothing that makes me fail quicker than trying to make a complete 360 to my eating habits. I have to practice the mindset of slow and steady wins the race.

If you are trying to get healthy and lose weight in 2025 that's great but occasionally you deserve to treat yourself. Whether that's a cookie, ice cream, or piece of chocolate, anything in moderation should enable you to achieve your health and weight loss goals.

Speaking of chocolate, that is one treat that is my weakness, my kryptonite if you will. If you're cutting back on chocolate but still want to grab a bar once in a while Business Insider has named the Chocolove Milk Chocolate Candy Bar the best budget candy bar. Here's a review of the candy bar from the article.

Chocolove has it all: decadent, rich chocolate, high quality ingredients, ethically sourced cacao, and fair prices.

The chocolate bar is Gluten-free, made with 33% cocoa but does have 160 calories per serving (there are three servings per bar) so this is something that while it's delicious, you'll want to have it once in a while or for a special occasion. It would also make a great gift for Valentine's Day which will be here before you know it.

The Chocolove Milk Chocolate Candy Bar costs on average $3.00 for one chocolate bar and is readily available in Massachusetts as retailers like Target, Stop and Shop, and Walmart carry the candy bar.

