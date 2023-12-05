Five Mouthwatering Massachusetts Restaurants You Didn’t Know Were Celebrity-Owned

Massachusetts is filled with so many fantastic eateries, it is hard to pick a favorite. From delicious farm-to-table restaurants in the Berkshire hills to some of the best Italian food outside of Italy in Boston's North End, and everything in between, Massachusetts is chock-full of culinary greatness.

There is no shortage of celebrity chefs who own restaurants in Massachusetts. From Mario Batali to Gordon Ramsey and Todd English, dozens of world-famous chefs have opened eateries in Boston and beyond. From Top Chef contests to James Beard award winners, Massachusetts celeb culinary scene rivals New York and LA.

Besides celebrity chefs, there are plenty of actual celebrities who have opened their own restaurants in the Bay State. From actors to musicians and even athletes, you might be surprised who has their hand in the food and beverage business.

Five of the Most Popular Celebrity Owner Restaurants in Massachusetts

Wahlburgers - While technically operated by Mark Wahlberg's brother Chef Paul Wahlburgers is certainly a family business. With locations in Boston, Hingham, Dorchester, Lynnfield, Springfield, and even a location inside Logan Airport, it’s a fan favorite.

Alma Nove – Besides the burger chain Chef Paul Wahlberg also operates an upscale waterfront restaurant in Hingham that he co-owns with Mark and Donnie brothers. The American seafood eatery is named after the sibling's mother.

Novara – Located in East Milton, Novara is owned by New Kids on the Block alumni Jordan Knight, who also lives nearby. The cinema-turned-restaurant boasts an eclectic Italian menu that brings a city vibe to the suburbs which has been a local favorite since opening its doors in 2016. It was also voted one of the best restaurants on the south shore.

McGreeveys - Dropkick Murphys frontman, Ken Casey (who is yes, also a Massachusetts native, growing up in Milton) Is a heavy hitter in the Massachusetts restaurant scene. As a diehard Red Sox fan, he opened his first venture McGreevy’s in Back Bay in 2008. McGreevy’s is a recreation of the 1890’s “3rd Base Saloon,” which is said to have given birth to Red Sox nation. Bitten by the industry bug, Casey now owns Lower Mills Tavern and Yellow Door Taqueria in Dorchester and Lion’s Tail in the South End’s Ink Block complex.

Tresca – Ray Bourque fell in love with Boston’s iconic North End food scene in his early years with the Boston Bruins. In 2005 the best defensemen in the history of the NHL sought out the Italian culinary mecca that is the North End to open Tresca, a modern Tuscan-inspired high-end dining experience. In 2021 he became an investing partner at Red’s Kitchen Tavern in Peabody.