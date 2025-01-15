The #1 Best Frozen Pizza for Cheese Lovers is Sold in Massachusetts

Massachusetts residents if not already should be celebrating with pizza. Why? Because it's National Pizza Week (from Jan. 12 - Jan. 18).

Whether you want to celebrate by eating pizza from a chain, or a locally owned business, or cook up a store-bought frozen pizza at home, there's no wrong way to celebrate the week. Just eat some pizza and enjoy.

I wish there was still a full Papa Gino's restaurant locally. I am a huge fan of that pizza. The company is a true Massachusetts pizza chain as it was founded in Boston and currently has headquarters in Dedham. The chain used to have a location in Pittsfield near where I live but that was many moons ago. I could go to the one in North Adams but I don't get up that way very often. However, maybe I'll make the trek since it's a special celebratory week.

I could also grab a pizza from the grocery store on the way home and devour it for lunch. By the way, if you are looking for a frozen pizza to try serious eats tested a bunch of frozen pizzas and the overall winner was Kirkland Signature Cheese Pizza. I have never had a Kirkland Signature pizza as it is Costco's brand and I'm not a Costco member.

Plenty of other frozen pizzas made the list that you can try including Newman’s Own Thin & Crispy Four Cheese Pizza. This frozen pizza was voted Best Pizza For Cheese Lovers per serious eats. Here's what the website had to say about this frozen pizza brand.

“Very cheesy,” “quite cheesy,” and “so much cheese” are just some of the reviews Newman’s Own Thin & Crispy Four Cheese Pizza received from our editors. While there was plenty of good cheese coverage here, some tasters thought it was a touch too salty, and Daniel thought the cheese tasted a little aged…which doesn’t have to be a bad thing, if you want a little funk in your pizza.

Newman's Own Pizza is available throughout Massachusetts so it shouldn't be hard to get the four-cheese thin and crispy version if you're interested. You can get more frozen pizza recommendations from serious eats by going here. Happy National Pizza Week!

