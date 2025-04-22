The best chicken parm sandwich in Massachusetts can be found in Boston's historic North End. The list of the top chicken parmesan sandwiches was released just a few days ago, by chowhound, and the verdict is in.

Best 'Chicken Parm' In Mass. Found At This Boston Spot:

Monica's Mercato & Salumeria Boston, MA

Lightly breaded chicken cutlet with provolone cheese and sauce.

This popular spot located at 130 Salem St in Boston's North End has been established since 1995. They offer an authentic taste of Italy through its imported meats, cheeses, wines, homemade pastas, and freshly baked breads.

"Salumeria" is an Italian term referring to a shop or deli specializing in cured meats, such as salami, prosciutto, and mortadella, often selling cheeses, olives, and other Italian delicacies. It comes from "salume," meaning cured meat. Monica’s Mercato in Boston’s North End is often described as a salumeria due to its focus on high-quality Italian meats and related products.

They are know for their Italian sub as well which features thinly sliced prosciutto, salami, mortadella, provolone, lettuce, tomatoes, balsamic glaze, olive oil, and cherry peppers, all layered on a house-made roll baked daily.

The Mendoza family offers everything you need to prepare your Italian food right at home with their full service deli, selling home made sauces as well. Mercato is open daily and offers delivery through services like Uber Eats and Door Dash.

Most chicken parmesan subs (grinders, sandwiches) are bread, meat, sauce, and cheese. There are various type of bread, however, Italian rolls, ciabatta, or focaccia, just to name a few. Chicken thickness can vary, it's usually breaded and fried, and there are various cheeses as well. Some people add roasted peppers. Not me!